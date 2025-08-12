Youth are the future of Pakistan: Nasir Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday emphasized the vital role of young people in shaping Pakistan’s future, stating that youth are the nation's most valuable asset and a cornerstone for a prosperous, developed, and peaceful society.

In his message on the occasion of “International Youth Day”, observed globally on August 12, the minister highlighted the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) longstanding commitment to youth empowerment. He noted that the party, under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has consistently introduced practical initiatives to support young people in education, employment, and leadership development.

“Through various programs such as scholarships, technical training centers, skill development schemes, and employment opportunities, the PPP is ensuring that the youth are well-equipped to contribute meaningfully to the country’s progress,” Shah said.

He further outlined key initiatives underway in Sindh province, including the promotion of sports, the establishment of startup incubation centers, IT training programs, and structured internship opportunities. These, he said, are designed to refine the creative and professional capacities of young individuals.

Shah also commended the youth for their active participation in both national causes and Independence Day celebrations, praising their zeal and commitment. He reaffirmed the PPP’s vision of empowering the youth not just as participants, but as leaders of the country’s future.

“We want our youth to represent Pakistan’s positive image globally through their education, skills, and talent,” he concluded.