Youth arrested after his firing video gets viral

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Khurarianwala police on Friday arrested a youth after his firing video went viral on social media.

According to a police spokesman,a youth Shehroz Ali resorted to jubilant firing and after making its video,his friends put it on social media for viral.

The police conducted raid and nabbed accused Shehroz Ali along with the weapon.

The accused was locked behind the bars,while further investigation was underway,he added.