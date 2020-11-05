Youth arrested, fined for poaching Tragopan pheasant

The Wildlife Department, Kohat Division on Thursday arrested a youth for illegally hunting an endangered bird species and imposed a fine of Rs 40000 on him

The youth had hunted the endangered Tragopan pheasant and posted a picture on Facebook with a hunted bird in his hand.

A team of the Wildlife Department headed by Divisional Wildlife Officer, Abdus Samad Wazir traced the hunter and arrested him. A fine of Rs 40000 was imposed on the poacher.

Wazir said the Wildlife Department despite its limited resources was endeavoring to protect the wildlife and every possible means would be utilized to prevent its illegal hunting.