Youth arrested for assaulting minor

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) A young boy assaulted a little girl in the Tiwana Park area under the jurisdiction of Urban area police on Monday.

Police said that the girl was playing in front of her home when Kashif s/o Farooq assaulted her.

Police after getting information reached the spot, shifted the victim to the DHQ hospital and arrested the accuse.

Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sharak kamal Sidiqui and District Police Officer Sargodha (DPO) Muhammad Faisal kamran reached the hospital and inquire about her health.

They also appreciated the police response.