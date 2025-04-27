Youth arrested for fake emergency call

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Raza Abad police arrested a youth on charge of making a fake emergency call to police help.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that a youth, Ali Raza, contacted Rescue 15, informing it that robbers had deprived him of valuables and cash.

Responding to the call quickly, a police team from Raza Abad police station reached the spot and investigated the incident. However upon verification, it was found that no such incident had occurred, rather the call was made with the intent to mislead the police and use it for implicating rivals in a fabricated case. Therefore, police arrested the caller.