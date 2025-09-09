Youth arrested for killing father

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Raza Abad police claimed to have arrested a youth for strangling his father

over a property dispute.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that Muhammad Zulfiqar of Arshad Town had

disinherited his son Muhammad Tahir from his property.

Over this issue, Tahir had strangled his Father Zulfiqar when he was asleep on second

floor of his house two days ago and managed to escape.

The police after lodging a complaint started investigation and arrested the accused.