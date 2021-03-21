Youth arrested for killing sister

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :The police on Sunday arrested a youth who allegedly killed his sister in the limits of Sarai Mughal police station.

Police said that Iqbal, resident of Kot Bhatiwala Baran Kalan village, suspected that his sister Nighaat Bibi had illicit relations with a boy, Accused killed his sister last night and fled.

On the report of mother of victim, Fatima Bibi, Sarai Mughal police arrested accused Iqbal and registered a case against him.

Further investigation was underway.