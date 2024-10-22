Youth arrested for loading firing video on social media

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a youth for resorting aerial firing

and down loading its video on social media.

A police spokesman said Rana Waseem of Chak No 56-RB had arranged a function in

connection with his marriage and some guests, including Imran of Kotla, Rana Waqas

of Chak No 53-RB, Rana Hashim, Mian Naeem residents of Chak No93-RB, Rana Wasaq

of Chak No 27-JB and 12 unknown accused resorted to aerial firing.

They also made video and spread it through social media which created panic

in the area.

On information, City Police Officer Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed the SP

Jaranwala Division to probe the matter and submit its report besides ensuring

arrest of the accused.

A special team was constituted who conducted raids and arrested the accused,

Rana Waqas, with a Kalashnikov and a number of bullets.