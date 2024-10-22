Open Menu

Youth Arrested For Loading Firing Video On Social Media

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Youth arrested for loading firing video on social media

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a youth for resorting aerial firing

and down loading its video on social media.

A police spokesman said Rana Waseem of Chak No 56-RB had arranged a function in

connection with his marriage and some guests, including Imran of Kotla, Rana Waqas

of Chak No 53-RB, Rana Hashim, Mian Naeem residents of Chak No93-RB, Rana Wasaq

of Chak No 27-JB and 12 unknown accused resorted to aerial firing.

They also made video and spread it through social media which created panic

in the area.

On information, City Police Officer Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed the SP

Jaranwala Division to probe the matter and submit its report besides ensuring

arrest of the accused.

A special team was constituted who conducted raids and arrested the accused,

Rana Waqas, with a Kalashnikov and a number of bullets.

Related Topics

Firing Police Social Media Marriage

Recent Stories

Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to th ..

Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral

3 minutes ago
 Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix ..

Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+

6 minutes ago
 Water project sparks hope amid challenges

Water project sparks hope amid challenges

8 minutes ago
 Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to p ..

Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality

1 hour ago
 CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retiremen ..

CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement

1 hour ago
 Parliamentary special committee to finalize new na ..

Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today

2 hours ago
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped fro ..

Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour

2 hours ago
 ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, ..

ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

6 hours ago
 CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, presen ..

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..

17 hours ago
 Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan