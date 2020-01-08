UrduPoint.com
Youth Arrested On Aerial Firing Video

Wed 08th January 2020 | 02:20 PM

Youth arrested on aerial firing video

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) ::Khurarianwala police have arrested a youth on charge of aerial firing and uploading video on social media.

The police spokesman said Wednesday that Ata Fareed r/o Khurarianwala-Jhumra road made aerial firing and shared video with his friends by uploading it on social media.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhary took strict notice and directed the police to arrest the accused without any delay.

Therefore, a special team constituted who conducted raids and arrested the accused Ata Fareed within one hour.

The police recovered Kalashnikov and 150 bullets from his possession.

Further investigation was underway.

