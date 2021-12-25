Youth arrested over aerial firing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ghulam Muhammad Abad police have arrested a youth on a charge of aerial firing during a wedding ceremony

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :

Police spokesman said on Saturday that Muhammad Ahmad resident of Chak No.

123-JB Siddhupura resorted to aerial firing with a Kalashnikov to celebrate wedding ceremony of his relative and made its video viral through social media.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubasshar Mekan took serious notice and directed Station House Officer (SHO) Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station to immediately arrest the accused.

Therefore, the police team arrested the accused Muhammad Ahmad Gujjar.

Further investigation was underway, police said.