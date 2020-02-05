UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Arrested Over Aerial Firing In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 05:04 PM

Youth arrested over aerial firing in Faisalabad

Sadar police have arrested a youth on the charge of aerial firing, displaying its video on social media and creating panic among the area people

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Sadar police have arrested a youth on the charge of aerial firing, displaying its video on social media and creating panic among the area people.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that one Sanwal Kamoka resident of Dhuddiwala resorted aerial firing. The youth also made its video which he later uploaded on social media which created panic among the people.

