Youth arrested over aerial firing, uploading video on social media

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Sahianwala police claimed to have arrested a youth on charge of aerial firing and uploading its video on social media.

Police spokesman said on Monday that a youth, Taimoor Asghar, resident of Chak 134/R-B resorted to aerial firing and shared its video with his friends by uploading it on social media.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubashar Mekan took strict notice and directed the police to arrest the accused without any delay. Therefore, a special team under supervision of Sub Inspector Zeeshan Ashraf conducted raid and arrested the accused.

The police also recovered weapon and bullets from his possession and locked him behind bars for further investigation, the spokesman added.