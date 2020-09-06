UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Arrested Over Blackmailing Girl

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 01:50 PM

Youth arrested over blackmailing girl

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :FIA Cyber Crime arrested a youth on the charge of blackmailing a girl.

FIA spokesman said here on Sunday that Shama Nusrat resident of Amin Town filed a complaint, contending that Bilal Rasool was blackmailing her daughter for wicked purposes and he also uploaded objectionable pictures of the girl on social media.

On the complaint, FIA Cyber Crime team headed by Assistant Director Shoaib Haroon conducted a raid and arrested the accused from a restaurantin Koh-e-Noor city.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Social Media Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency Sunday From

Recent Stories

Jaishankar hails UAE-India relations

3 hours ago

G20 ministers support efforts to mitigate coronavi ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 6, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

&#039;World faces delayed economic recovery from C ..

14 hours ago

Hundreds White Militias, Anti-Racism Protesters Ga ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.