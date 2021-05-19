Youth arrested over fake dacoity call

The police have arrested a youth on charge of fake dacoity call on Rescue 15

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The police have arrested a youth on charge of fake dacoity call on Rescue 15.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that one Sajjad resident of Chak 165/R-B called Rescue 15 by informing the police that some dacoits looted his shop.

When a police team headed by ASI Akbar Ali reached the spot, it came into light that the dacoity call was bogus.

Therefore, the police arrested the youth and locked him behind bars while further investigation is under progress.