Youth arrested over weapon display on social media

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :The police have arrested a youth on charge of weapon display on social media and creating panic in the area.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that Saood Ahmad resident of Ghafoor Bashir Road displayed weapon and uploaded its pictures and videos on social media.

The police took action and arrested the accused and recovered weapon.

Further investigation was underway, said police.