UrduPoint.com

Youth, Artists Role Important In Boosting Pak-China Friendship, Cultural Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Youth, artists role important in boosting Pak-China friendship, cultural ties

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :President All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation (APCOYF) Aasma Ismail Butt on Sunday said the young generation and artists would have to play an important role in making Pak-China friendship more stable and highlighting the culture of both countries.

Under the supervision of APCOYF chief Aasma Ismail Butt, a musical night was organized at the Rawalpindi Arts Council for artists representing the youth, setting an example of New Year happiness and Pakistan-China friendship, a press release said.

This was the first program to promote the art of young singers from the platform of APCOYF.

The young singers highly appreciated the efforts of the president of the federation Aasma Ismail Butt and thanked the president of the federation for providing a platform to the new young singers in the form of the Rawalpindi Arts Council.

On this occasion, the participants welcomed the guests by hoisting the flags of Pakistan and China and chanted slogans of Long Live Pakistan-China friendship. The young singers showcased their talent and received a standing ovation for their performances.

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) President Afzal Butt, Finance Secretary National Press Club Nayyer Ali, RIUJ President Abid Abbasi, Rudn Enclave Housing Society GM Mohammad Rashid, Echo Builders Real Estate and Marketing CEO Naeem Pasha attended musical night as special guests.

The guests appreciated the efforts of Federation President Aasma Ismail Butt in highlighting the culture of Pakistan and China.

The APCOYF president was presented with an honorary shield by Mohammad Rashid, GM of Rudn Enclave Housing Society, Naeem Pasha, CEO of Echo Builders Real Estate and Marketing.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Young Rashid Rawalpindi Sunday All From General Motors Housing

Recent Stories

UAE President, Korean President witness announceme ..

UAE President, Korean President witness announcement, exchanging of several agre ..

31 minutes ago
 IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 to host over 15 high-level pa ..

IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 to host over 15 high-level panels featuring prominent intel ..

46 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders, Georgetown University la ..

Muslim Council of Elders, Georgetown University launch global student dialogues ..

1 hour ago
 Korea-UAE cooperation will support global energy a ..

Korea-UAE cooperation will support global energy and smart city markets, says Pr ..

2 hours ago
 Korean President visits Wahat Al Karama

Korean President visits Wahat Al Karama

2 hours ago
 Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.