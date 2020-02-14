Youth, attacker killed in children court firing in Peshawar

A youth and an alleged attacker were killed during firing at children court here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :A youth and an alleged attacker were killed during firing at children court here on Friday.

Police spokesman said,victim Adnan son of Asfandyar were brought to children court in police custody where he was allegedly attacked by rivals. In retaliatory firing of the police, the attacker whose identity could not be identified immediately was also killed. Police have registered a case and started probe.