Youth attempts suicide over domestic dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :A young man tried to commit suicide by setting himself on fire due to a domestic dispute in the area of Tibba Karimabad.

According to rescue officials, a man named Muhammad Ibrahim, a resident of Taba Karimabad, asked his 30-year-old son Muhammad Asif to go to work, on which Asif got enraged and set himself on fire.

the rescue team reached the spot and after giving first aid to the burnt person, shifted him to the district headquarters hospital.

According to the rescue staff, 40% of the victim's body has been affected.