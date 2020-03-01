UrduPoint.com
Youth Attempts Suicide Over Domestic Dispute

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 01:10 PM

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :A youngster attempted to commit suicide by cutting his throat over domestic dispute at 2 Chak Haans.

According to Rescue 1122, a 28 years old man namely Zahid s/o Jamshaid resident of 2 Chak Haans had domestic dispute with his family.

On the day of incident, he cut his throat by a sharp edge knife and attempted to commit suicide.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

APP /sak

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

