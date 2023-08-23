Open Menu

Youth Attempts Suicide Over Poverty

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2023 | 11:30 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :A youth got critically injured during a suicide attempt in frustration over poverty, here Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, A youngster namely Irfan Nawaz, 22, son of Mohammad Nawaz jumped in front of the freight train carrying lubricant oil.

Fortunately, the attempt of taking his own life failed, but it caused fatal bruises on his body since he was hit with the slow-moving train that pushed him out of the track.

Rescuers, after receiving the information reached out to the affected man and informed the police.

"He is shifted to DHQ hospital soon after giving first aid," said a spokesman.

Further investigation was in process in that regard.

