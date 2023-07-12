Open Menu

Youth Axed To Death Over Old Rivalry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 10:23 PM

Youth axed to death over old rivalry

A youth was axed to death over an old rivalry in the area of Dijkot police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :A youth was axed to death over an old rivalry in the area of Dijkot police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that Zeeshan Anwar resident of Chak No.265-RB was present on his grocery shop in the village when unknown assailant attacked him with an axe and cut his neck.

As a result, Zeeshan died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

The ill-fated youth was released from jail some time ago as he was imprisoned in a murder case.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation to arrest real culprit of the murder, he added.

