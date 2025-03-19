Open Menu

Youth Being Equipped For Modern World Needs: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2025 | 09:24 PM

Youth being equipped for modern world needs: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the youth of Punjab is being provided with possible opportunities so as to adapt to the requirements of the modern world

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the youth of Punjab is being provided with possible opportunities so as to adapt to the requirements of the modern world.

In her message on Digital Learning Day, she said that ‘CM Laptop Scheme’ will prove to be a revolutionary step for the students of Punjab.

The CM emphasized that technological advancements and modern education are essential for progress in today’s digital era. She stated, “Punjab’s youth are being trained through international market-based IT programs, ensuring they stay competitive in the global workforce.”

She elaborated that courses in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Software Development, and Freelancing are being offered to equip young people with in-demand digital skills. Additionally, freelancers are receiving IT certifications aligned with international job market requirements, while smart classrooms and digital labs are being established in government schools to make traditional education more engaging and effective through modern technology.

The chief minister also shared updates on Pakistan’s first-of-its-kind Nawaz Sharif IT City in Lahore, stating, “The twin towers within Nawaz Sharif IT City will be completed this year, along with a ‘Plug and Play’ call center hub. This hub will provide IT education and job opportunities for the youth.”

The CM revealed that leading international IT universities are expressing keen interest in setting up campuses in Nawaz Sharif IT City. She reiterated that the Punjab government is committed to empowering the youth through digitization, paving the way for independence, progress, and success in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Recent Stories

RTA completes rapid enhancements to expand traffic ..

RTA completes rapid enhancements to expand traffic capacity on Sheikh Zayed Road

11 minutes ago
 UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of ..

UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 350 captives between Russia a ..

41 minutes ago
 TikTok makes personalizing security settings easie ..

TikTok makes personalizing security settings easier

54 minutes ago
 Linguistic expert urges students to generate digit ..

Linguistic expert urges students to generate digital content to ensure Sindhi la ..

2 minutes ago
 DIG Tariq reviews security measures across city

DIG Tariq reviews security measures across city

2 minutes ago
 Youth being equipped for modern world needs: Punja ..

Youth being equipped for modern world needs: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz ..

2 minutes ago
Five killed, several injured in Chiniot road accid ..

Five killed, several injured in Chiniot road accident

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Health hosts Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Tr ..

Dubai Health hosts Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust to enhance collaboration i ..

1 hour ago
 DIG Tariq pays surprise visit to PS Noon

DIG Tariq pays surprise visit to PS Noon

1 hour ago
 Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood assumed interim charge as ..

Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood assumed interim charge as Rector of Virtual University

1 hour ago
 Police officer faces suspension for taking drink w ..

Police officer faces suspension for taking drink without payment

1 hour ago
 Akbari market restoration starts with CM approval

Akbari market restoration starts with CM approval

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan