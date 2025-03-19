Youth Being Equipped For Modern World Needs: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif
Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2025 | 09:24 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the youth of Punjab is being provided with possible opportunities so as to adapt to the requirements of the modern world
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the youth of Punjab is being provided with possible opportunities so as to adapt to the requirements of the modern world.
In her message on Digital Learning Day, she said that ‘CM Laptop Scheme’ will prove to be a revolutionary step for the students of Punjab.
The CM emphasized that technological advancements and modern education are essential for progress in today’s digital era. She stated, “Punjab’s youth are being trained through international market-based IT programs, ensuring they stay competitive in the global workforce.”
She elaborated that courses in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Software Development, and Freelancing are being offered to equip young people with in-demand digital skills. Additionally, freelancers are receiving IT certifications aligned with international job market requirements, while smart classrooms and digital labs are being established in government schools to make traditional education more engaging and effective through modern technology.
The chief minister also shared updates on Pakistan’s first-of-its-kind Nawaz Sharif IT City in Lahore, stating, “The twin towers within Nawaz Sharif IT City will be completed this year, along with a ‘Plug and Play’ call center hub. This hub will provide IT education and job opportunities for the youth.”
The CM revealed that leading international IT universities are expressing keen interest in setting up campuses in Nawaz Sharif IT City. She reiterated that the Punjab government is committed to empowering the youth through digitization, paving the way for independence, progress, and success in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.
Recent Stories
RTA completes rapid enhancements to expand traffic capacity on Sheikh Zayed Road
UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 350 captives between Russia a ..
TikTok makes personalizing security settings easier
Linguistic expert urges students to generate digital content to ensure Sindhi la ..
DIG Tariq reviews security measures across city
Youth being equipped for modern world needs: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz ..
Five killed, several injured in Chiniot road accident
Dubai Health hosts Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust to enhance collaboration i ..
DIG Tariq pays surprise visit to PS Noon
Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood assumed interim charge as Rector of Virtual University
Police officer faces suspension for taking drink without payment
Akbari market restoration starts with CM approval
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Linguistic expert urges students to generate digital content to ensure Sindhi language’s represent ..2 minutes ago
-
Two shops burgled in a single night2 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq reviews security measures across city2 minutes ago
-
Youth being equipped for modern world needs: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif2 minutes ago
-
Five killed, several injured in Chiniot road accident2 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq pays surprise visit to PS Noon1 hour ago
-
Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood assumed interim charge as Rector of Virtual University1 hour ago
-
Police officer faces suspension for taking drink without payment1 hour ago
-
Akbari market restoration starts with CM approval1 hour ago
-
Govt addressing terrorism issues with iron hands: Kiyani1 hour ago
-
Army Chief General Asim Munir's "Hard State" Declaration Vision will yield long-term results. Khawaj ..2 hours ago
-
DC inspects public facilitation counters2 hours ago