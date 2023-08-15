Youth being provided equal opportunities of quality education, sports.: commissioner

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed said that the youth were being provided equal opportunities of quality education as well as sports

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed said that the youth were being provided equal opportunities of quality education as well as sports.

Addressing as a chief guest during the final competitions of Commissioner Cup Championship at Divisional Public school & College here on Tuesday, she said that the government was taking measures for promotion of sports activities.

She said that sports activities were imperative for maintaining youth's health, adding that games also saved youth from immoral activities.

She said that players who took part in various games remained always active and handsome. The commissioner said that sports created sportsman spirit, discipline and hardworking among players.

Later, she visited a painting gallery in the college and appreciated the art work prepared by students in connection with Jashan-e-Azadi.