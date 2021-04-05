(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Senior Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Muhammad Usman Dar said on Monday that the government was providing tractors and financial assistance to the youth under Kamayab Jawan Programme for the uplift of the agriculture sector.

He said the initiative was taken in line with the 'Kamyab Kissan' programme, being introduced under the banner of Kamayab Jawan Programme to extend all possible technical and financial assistance to the farmers.

Usman Dar was speaking to the media persons after briefing the National Assembly's Special Committee on Agricultural Products about 'Kamyab Kissan' programme's progress.

He said the project was thoroughly discussed at the committee, chaired by National Assembly's Speaker Asad Qaiser.

The senior leader said tractors were being provided to youth so as to create more job opportunities in the country.