Youth Body Found From Canal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Youth body found from canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) A body of a young man was found from a canal in the area of Gulberg police station.

The Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that some passersby witnessed a body of a 30-year-old man floating in Rajbah Sirwala near Bakkar Mandi on ABC Road. Rescue 1122 divers fished out the body and handed it over to the area police which started investigations for its identification, he added.

