Youth Body Found In Adenzai

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 04:06 PM

Youth body found in Adenzai

The body of 23-year-old youth shot in the head was found in Shawa area of tehsil Adenzai in the vicinity of Ouch police station here on Monday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The body of 23-year-old youth shot in the head was found in Shawa area of tehsil Adenzai in the vicinity of Ouch police station here on Monday.

Police said the body of a youth identified as Ameen Ullah, resident of Tindodag, Adenzai who was shot dead by unknown assailant was found in mountain of Shawa Kass area.

Police further said that reason behind the killing was yet to be known as a case has been registered and investigation started.

More Stories From Pakistan

