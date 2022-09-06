Youth body recovered

KASUR, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :A body of a boy was recovered from a closed room in 'Mian key Mood' village in Phool Nagar police limits.

Police said here on Tuesday that some locals informed concerned police after they felt a foul smell from the closed room.

The team reached the spot and recovered the body of boy..

The victim was shifted to THQ hospital for postmortem which was later identified as Usama (19) r/o Phool Nagar.

Further investigation was underway.