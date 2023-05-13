Youth body recovered from Indus River

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :A team of Rescue 1122 on Saturday claimed to have recovered the body of a youngster who drowned in the Indus River the other day.

Farhan, a 13-year-old boy drowned into the Indus River near the Himat area on Friday, said a spokesman of Rescue 1122.

On the report of the boy's drowning in a river, a team of Rescue 1122 had started the rescue and search operation through boating and SCUBA diving on Friday. The operation remained continued under the supervision of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Owais Babar for the second consecutive day.

The rescuers fished out the body on Saturday and shifted it to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Dera Ismail Khan.