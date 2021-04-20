UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Body Recovered In Kasur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 12:59 PM

Youth body recovered in kasur

A body of a youth was recovered here in the limits of Alla abad police station

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :A body of a youth was recovered here in the limits of Alla abad police station.

Police said here on Tuesday that Muhammad Sadiq r/o Azeempura informed police that his 16-year-old nephew (adopted child) Asim Ejaz went to market last day and did not returned to home.

Police started search operation and found the body from nearby fields.

The victim was shot dead by unidentified accused.

Police started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Market From

Recent Stories

CBUAE remains committed to supporting UAE’s reco ..

16 minutes ago

China reports 10 new coronavirus cases

16 minutes ago

US Ambassador to Russia Confirms He Will Travel to ..

2 minutes ago

2200 liters of fake beverages sealed

2 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 141.67 million

31 minutes ago

Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes western Indonesi ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.