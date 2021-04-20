Youth body recovered in kasur

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :A body of a youth was recovered here in the limits of Alla abad police station.

Police said here on Tuesday that Muhammad Sadiq r/o Azeempura informed police that his 16-year-old nephew (adopted child) Asim Ejaz went to market last day and did not returned to home.

Police started search operation and found the body from nearby fields.

The victim was shot dead by unidentified accused.

Police started investigation.