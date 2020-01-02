UrduPoint.com
Youth Brought With Severe Hydrophobia Dies Of Rabies At JPMC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 05:06 PM

Youth brought with severe hydrophobia dies of Rabies at JPMC

Shahid Iqbal, a 19 year old man reportedly bitten by a rabid dog in his hometown Shikarpur,admitted to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) on Wednesday has passed away this noon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Shahid Iqbal, a 19 year old man reportedly bitten by a rabid dog in his hometown Shikarpur,admitted to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) on Wednesday has passed away this noon.

The latest victim of rabies could not get the much needed anti rabies vaccine (ARV) at the healthcare facility he was taken to for wounds he braved during the incident some three months ago.

The patient and his family were little conscious of the possible consequences, however, as he turned severely hydrophobic they rushed him to JPMC in Karachi.

"We did our best but his condition was quite critical and it was also perhaps quite late," said Dr. Seemi Jamli, Executive Director, JPMC.

The senior official said Shahid's death was first of the rabies induced mortality during the new year while 25 such unfortunate instances were registered in 2019.

