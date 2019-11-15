Youth buried under pile of sand in Muzaffargarh

A 14 year old boy lost his life when pile of sand fell on him near Pitafi chowk Basti Ramoo Wala

According to Rescue 1122 here on Friday, Kaleem s/o Ghulam Yaseen along with his two friends were playing in the mound of sand.

They dug the sand to make houses and when Kaleem entered in, the sand pile fell on him and he died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 recovered the body and shifted to nearby hospital where he was pronounced to death.