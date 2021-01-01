UrduPoint.com
Youth Buries Alive Under Sand Dunes

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 12:49 PM

Youth buries alive under sand dunes

A youth buried alive after sand dunes fell down on him at Ehsanpur Town area on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :A youth buried alive after sand dunes fell down on him at Ehsanpur Town area on Friday.

According to details, a youngster namely Mureed Hussain resident of Basti Gondal Ehsanpur Town went to get sand for his underconstruction house. When he was putting sand outside a sand dune fell down on him and he buried under it and died.

