Youth buries alive under sand dunes

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :A youth buried alive after sand dunes fell down on him at Ehsanpur Town area on Friday.

According to details, a youngster namely Mureed Hussain resident of Basti Gondal Ehsanpur Town went to get sand for his underconstruction house. When he was putting sand outside a sand dune fell down on him and he buried under it and died.

APP /shn-sak