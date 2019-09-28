Youth burnt to death in Islamabad

A young boy was burnt to death by his cousin over refusal of a proposal in Okara on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :A young boy was burnt to death by his cousin over refusal of a proposal in Okara on Saturday.

According to police, after refusing the family proposal, the cousin of the victim, identified as Afzal, burnt him with petrol in the area of Fazal Wala, reported a private news channel.

The youth sustained serious burn injuries, who was shifted to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) where he scum to his injuries .

The culprit managed to fled away from the scene. Police had registered First Investigation Report and started investigation.