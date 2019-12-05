Youth burnt to death in Layyah

A young boy was burnt to death by his cousin over refusal of a proposal in Layyah on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :A young boy was burnt to death by his cousin over refusal of a proposal in Layyah on Thursday.

According to police, after refusing the family proposal, the cousin of the victim, identified as Nadeem, burned him with petrol, reported a private news channel.

The youth sustained serious burn injuries, who was shifted to a nearby hospital where he scum to his injuries .

The culprit managed to fled away from the scene. Police had registered First Investigation Report and started investigation.