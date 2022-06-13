UrduPoint.com

Youth Burnt To Death, Two Injured In Fire Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2022 | 08:05 PM

Youth burnt to death, two injured in fire incident

A youth was killed while two others were injured when a fire erupted at a furniture godown on Ghoray Shah Road here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :A youth was killed while two others were injured when a fire erupted at a furniture godown on Ghoray Shah Road here on Monday.

On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started a rescue operation.

The firefighters extinguished the fire after hectic efforts. However, Sharjeel, 25, died on the spot whileSheroz ,25, and Ali, 25, received burn injuries. The firefighters shifted the body and the injuredto the Mayo Hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Road Died Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Dacoits allegedly rape woman

Dacoits allegedly rape woman

5 minutes ago
 23 outlaws held in capital

23 outlaws held in capital

5 minutes ago
 President congratulates Pakistan for win against W ..

President congratulates Pakistan for win against West Indies

11 minutes ago
 Experts demand resolving water stress for sustaina ..

Experts demand resolving water stress for sustainable future

12 minutes ago
 Spain in grip of heatwave as France braces for soa ..

Spain in grip of heatwave as France braces for soaring temperatures

12 minutes ago
 Ryanair faces strike in Spain during summer break

Ryanair faces strike in Spain during summer break

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.