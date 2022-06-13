Youth burnt to death, two injured in fire incident

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :A youth was killed while two others were injured when a fire erupted at a furniture godown on Ghoray Shah Road here on Monday.

On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started a rescue operation.

The firefighters extinguished the fire after hectic efforts. However, Sharjeel, 25, died on the spot whileSheroz ,25, and Ali, 25, received burn injuries. The firefighters shifted the body and the injuredto the Mayo Hospital.