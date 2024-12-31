Youth butchered to death mysteriously

A youth was butchered to death under mysterious circumstances in the area of Thikriwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) A youth was butchered to death under mysterious circumstances in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that a youth Shehzad was killed by unknown assailants by hit his neck with a sharp-edge weapon in Chak No.71-JB Sarli.

Receiving information, area police rushed to the spot and dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took notice and directed the SP Iqbal Division to probe into the matter and submit its report at the earliest in addition to ensuring immediate arrest of the culprits, spokesman added.