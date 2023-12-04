Open Menu

'Youth Can Be Kept Away From Drugs Through Sports'

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2023 | 07:42 PM

'Youth can be kept away from drugs through sports'

The speakers at an awareness seminar have said that youth can be kept away from drug addiction by providing them maximum sports opportunities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The speakers at an awareness seminar have said that youth can be kept away from drug addiction by providing them maximum sports opportunities.

Addressing the seminar held at Sandal College under the aegis of Anjuman Anti-Narcotic Allied Hospital-II here on Monday, noted psychologist Prof Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed Dogar urged the need of repeating the lesson of love for life again and again.

He urged the youth to stay away from the menace of drugs and advised to focus on acquiring modern knowledge for their better future.

He said that effective measures were also being taken to make government offices and public places free from cigarette smoke.

Vice-Principal Sandal College Zafar Hussain thanked the Anjuman-e-Anti-Narcotics for organizing the seminar.

On this occasion, the students reiterated their determination to stay away from drugs.

