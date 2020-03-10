UrduPoint.com
Youth Can Play Key Role In Country's Development: Usman Dar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 11:44 PM

PM's Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Tuesday said that the nation possessed talented youth which could play a key role in development of the country

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :PM's Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Tuesday said that the nation possessed talented youth which could play a key role in development of the country.

He expressed these views while meeting with youth at Jinnah House.

He said, under Youth Development Program, it was top priority of the government to provide jobs to youth. "We would provide technical and skilled courses to youth.

We want to use abilities of the youth to put the country on road to progress," he said.

He said the PTI distinguished among other political parties as a party of youth and the country's 65 percent population consisted of youth.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was struggling hard to provide more and more jobs to youth. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to bring back the looted money and pull the country out of economic crisis.

