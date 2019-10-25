UrduPoint.com
Youth Can Play Key Role In Elimination Of Corruption

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 12:47 PM

Youth can play key role in elimination of corruption

The young generation can play key role in elimination of corruption from the society and in this regard the role of parents and teachers is very important for creating awareness among them, said Muhmmad Shafique, Deputy District Manager TEVTA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) -:The young generation can play key role in elimination of corruption from the society and in this regard the role of parents and teachers is very important for creating awareness among them, said Muhmmad Shafique, Deputy District Manager TEVTA.

Addressing the ceremony after speech competition held among girl students at Government Vocational Training Institute Samanabad here, he appreciated for holding competition on anti-corruption and said that such activities are the best way of creating awarenes among youth against corruption.

He said that steps were also being taken for elimination of this menace from society at government level however, every person of the society should play due role in this regard.

Principal Ayesha Aslam, Principal Vocational Center District Jail Sumera Taj, teachers and student were also present.

