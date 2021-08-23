UrduPoint.com

Youth Can Play Key Role In Eradicating Extremism, Intolerance: Ghani

Faizan Hashmi 22 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 07:35 PM

Youth can play key role in eradicating extremism, intolerance: Ghani

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Ihsan Ghani Monday said that youth could play a key role in eradicating extremism and intolerance, and in maintaining peace in the society

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Ihsan Ghani Monday said that youth could play a key role in eradicating extremism and intolerance, and in maintaining peace in the society.

He was addressing as a guest speaker at a seminar on "Harnessing the youth for peace in educational institutions of KP", jointly organized by the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), Higher Education Regulatory Authority (HERA) and Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar.

KMU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq, Registrar Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, HERA Secretary Sajid Inam, Director Fauzia Shehzad and KMU Meritorious Prof. Dr. Jawad Ahmed besides, heads of various institutions, faculty and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Ihsan Ghani said 60 percent of population was under 30 years of age and this part was capable of leading the society in the right direction.

He said the culture of extremism and intolerance was common in the society and there were many internal as well as external reasons behind this menace. The trends of violence and extremism lead societies to decline and chaos, therefore it is necessary to eradicate these negative tendencies in order to build a balanced and developed society.

He said islam teaches us tolerance, brotherhood and forgiveness, the best example of which was the teachings dness of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) therefore, if we want to build a balanced society, then the implementation of basic principles of Islam must be ensured.

Ihsan Ghani said that students are the future of any nation so we have to encourage them at all levels to guide them in the right direction and make them useful citizens of the society.

He said that a balanced and integrated education system at the state level as well as better employment and social justice opportunities would have to be created for the betterment and positive mindset of the youth.

The former Police chief said that through inter-provincial educational tours, exchange of cultural delegations, promotion of extra-curricular activities and confidence in the youth, we can overcome the growing negative trends of extremism and violence in the society.

In this regard, the guidelines and policies formulated by NACTA in 2017 can be very useful and effective, so it is expected that the current government will be put into practice these valuable guidelines and policies.

While speaking at the seminar, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq said that KMU is the first university in the province to take the initiative of tackling the challenge of extremism and intolerance in the society with collaboration of NACTA and HERA.

He said that besides focusing on academics and research a comprehensive program of character building is being also implemented in KMU. Secretary HERA Sajid Inam and Fauzia Shehzad also addressed the gathering, while at the end the guest speaker and other guests were also awarded with shields.

