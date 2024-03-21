Youth can play significant role for restoring, protection of forests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Forest & Wildlife Conservationist Muhammad Waseem on World Forest day urged youth to play their significant role for protecting and restoring forests which is essential to overcome the impacts of climate change.

Talking to ptv news channel, he encouraged young activists for their resilience and mature approach to the environment protection, adding, to address forest fire threat effectively, comprehensive fire management strategies are essential.

“Tree plantation is the most cost-effective solution to address the challenge of climate change, and everyone should get involved. Youth can make a tangible impact by planting trees themselves,” he added.

Early detection and rapid response systems can only play a crucial role in monitoring and surveillance, enabling timely action, he said, adding, we are collaborating with universities and introducing technologies to control the incidents.

Data analysis is also vital component of wildfire detection and monitoring, he said, adding, it involves processing and interpreting data collected from various sources.

Protecting and restoring forests as a vast carbon sink is essential for mitigating climate change, he said, adding, therefore, we call for an urgent protection of these vulnerable ecosystems and their wildlife, including a forest landscape restoration and a sustainable agriculture development.

Further, agricultural projects in rainforests with indigenous peoples should be promoted since agriculture is the main cause of deforestation, he added.

He said that the government would ensure that the country’s crucial forest ecosystems are protected as they are the lifeline of livelihood and environmental well-being of the nation.

Replying a question, he said that the day serves as reminder of the vital role that forests play in our daily lives as these are home to all forms of wildlife and provide sustenance to communities across the world.

The day calls upon youth, citizens, governments, NGOs, other local, national and international organisations to undertake activities involving forests and trees, such as tree planting campaigns and protect forests from destruction.