Youth Can Play Vital Role In Country’s Development: ED NAVTTC

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2024 | 09:23 PM

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Executive Director Aamir Jan has said that the young generation has an important role in the development of nations

Addressing the certificate distribution ceremony of 39 youth of FATA here on Friday at Pak Technical Skills Development Institute, ED NAVTTC said that he is determined to equip the youth of the country with technical education on a large scale.

Adviser to the Ministry of Transport, Livestock and Dairy Development Punjab Professor Sajjad Qamar hosted the event and Shakeel Abbasi, Asad Hafiz Kayani Chaudhry Ataur Rehman and others also addressed the event.

Aamir Jan further said that skill education is the key to development and prosperity in today's world. "We are making technical development the first priority. Sending the youth abroad with technical education will reduce the development deficit" he added.

He said the process of training the youth of FATA is welcomed, adding, Shakeel Abbasi and his entire team deserve congratulations for playing their part for the development and prosperity of the underprivileged area.

He said that we have selected the youth from the remote and backward areas of the country and imparted them best training so that they can work successfully in every field of the world.

"Our organization is determined to continue training the youth of FATA, Balochistan and remote areas and provide them with employment opportunities abroad" he remarked.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Sajjad Qamar said that Aamir Jan and his organization are doing valuable work. He hoped the NAVTTC would play it's due role in imparting skills education to valuable youth.

At the end of the ceremony, the chief guest also distributed certificates and prizes among 39 students.

