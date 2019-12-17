Youth can promote good image of country through social media: Governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Tuesday said the youth could promote the good image of Pakistan in the world through positive use of social media

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Tuesday said the youth could promote the good image of Pakistan in the world through positive use of social media

He was addressing the social media convention-2019 here at NFC Institute of Engineering & Fertilizer Research under the aegis of Youth Parliament Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan had very important position among Islamic World due to its atomic power and well-trained professional army.

"We are proud of our braved armed forces and standing shoulder to shoulder with them for sovereignty", he said.

He said that Pakistan had sacrificed a lot in war against terrorism, adding that security agencies had succeeded in establishing peace in the country after great struggle.

He said that all political and religious parties were united for war against terrorism due to which Pakistan was being considered as a responsible and safe state today.

He said the nation was standing with Kashmiri people in its struggle for independence, adding that we would defeat enemies at all fronts and expose wicked face of India.

Rector NFC Institute Dr Muhammad Ashraf Dogar in his welcome address demanded for granting the status to the institute as university with allocation of 100 to 125 acres land.

He also demanded minimum 4 buses for pick and drop facility to the NFC students.

Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee for Finance Faizullah Kamoka, MNA Sheikh Khuram Shahzad, MPA Adil Pervez, MPA Mian Waris Aziz, MPA Ferdous Rai, MPA Khyal Kastro and others were also present on the occasion.