Youth Can Shape Future Of Pakistan By Playing Key Role: Bilawal
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2025 | 07:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stressed the significance of education and said that Education was the most powerful tool for bringing change in the society.
He expressed these views while addressing the 28th convocation of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro here on Saturday
Bilawal highlighted the role of youth and said that youth have a key role to play in shaping the future of Pakistan.
Bilawal Bhutto felicitated the students on receiving their degrees and Gold medals and encouraged the graduates to take practical steps to address the challenges facing the country, such as climate change and improving digital rights.
He called for an immediate solution to the issue of climate change and referred to the devastating floods in Sindh and urgent steps needed to avoid future threats.
Furthermore, he advocated for the recognition of digital rights and said that “access to affordable and uninterrupted internet should be a fundamental right of every citizen in today’s era.”
Bilawal Bhutto also stressed the importance of effective use of the country's natural resources and described Sindh's Thar Coalfield as a potential source for solving energy problems.
At the end of the speech, he appealed to the graduates to use their education for positive change and play their role in shaping a sustainable and equitable future for Pakistan.
Meanwhile Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah addressing the convocation of Mehran University congratulated all the successful recipients of degrees and Gold medals.
Addressing the students, CM said that with the training provided by this university, you should play your best role to make your nation and country famous.
Murad Ali Shah said that more than a thousand students will be awarded degrees in the next two days.
He said that behind today's honor, your teachers, parents and your personal hard work are involved, he said that Mehran University is one of the leading universities in Pakistan.
He said that challenges are an opportunity for you to move forward, so you have to move forward with hard work and dedication.
He said that as the Chief Minister, I promise that we will work tirelessly for the development of the education sector, which will include your cooperation.
He said that there is a need to work together to solve national problems, for which the support of hardworking youth like you is required.
APP/nsm
