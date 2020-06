CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :A youth committed suicide by jumping into River Chitral, Rescue sources said here on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122, a man identified as Zafar Iqbal of Ayun jumped into River Chitral and commit suicide. Reason behind the suicide was stated to be psychological disorder. Meanwhile, efforts were underway to recover the body of the youngster.