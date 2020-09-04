Youth commits suicide

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :A youth committed suicide over some family dispute in the jurisdiction of Bhalwal police station here on Friday.

Police informed that Hussnain Waheed,18, resident of Mukhtar colony, tehsil Bhalwal, quarreled with his parents over some family matter. In a fit of rage he ended his life by swallowing poisonous pills.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal formalities.