UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Commits Suicide

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 01:40 PM

Youth commits suicide

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :A youth committed suicide over some family dispute in the jurisdiction of Bhalwal police station here on Friday.

Police informed that Hussnain Waheed,18, resident of Mukhtar colony, tehsil Bhalwal, quarreled with his parents over some family matter. In a fit of rage he ended his life by swallowing poisonous pills.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal formalities.

Related Topics

Police Station Suicide Bhalwal Family

Recent Stories

Heavy rain hits Lahore, other cities in Punjab

16 minutes ago

Peace, stability must for regional connectivity, e ..

19 minutes ago

Blast-hit Beirut begins timid recovery

19 minutes ago

Emirates and flydubai reactivate partnership offer ..

40 minutes ago

Palau Calls on US to Build Military Base to Counte ..

19 minutes ago

Moscow Orthodox Theological Academy Put on Coronav ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.