KASUR, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :-:A youth committed suicide over domestic issue, in Chhanga Manga on Saturday late night.

According to police, Ashfaq Ahmed (22) took black stone after his parents scolded him over domestic issues.

He was shifted to a local hospital in critical condition where he died.

Police are investigating.