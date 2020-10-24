Youth commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :A young man committed suicide over some domestic dispute here in the area of Raza Abad police station.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that 32-year-old Waqas Ahmad, resident of Bilal Town, was depressed as his family elders had reprimanded him over a domestic issue.

Waqas swallowed poisonous pills and got seriously ill. He was shifted to hospital but failed to survive.

The police handed over the body to the family after completing necessary legal formalities.