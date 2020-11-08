Youth Commits Suicide
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 04:40 PM
KASUR, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :-:A youth committed suicide by setting himself ablaze near Bhaloke locality on Ferozepur road on Sunday.
According to police, an unidentified youth bought one liter petrol from a filling station and set himself fire by sprinkling petrol. He died on the spot.
Sadr and Mustafabad police reached the spot and shifted the body to DHQ hospital for postmortem.