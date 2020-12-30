UrduPoint.com
Youth Commits Suicide

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 07:40 PM

Youth commits suicide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :A youth committed suicide over a petty dispute in the jurisdiction of Sadar Police Station, said police on Wednesday.

An 18-year-old Ikram Ullah resident of Mandra sustained critical injuries when opened fire on himself over domestic dispute and succumbed to injuries.

The police handed over the body of the deceased to his family members after postmortem.

The police registered the case and started investigation.

